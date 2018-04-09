DPP defiant on Mutharika-Chilima presidential candidacy: ‘You don’t change winning ticket’

The governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is defiant on President Peter Mutharika’s candidacy, saying he will be the party’s torch bearer in the 2019 Tripartite Elections.

DPP secretary general Grazider Jeffrey said during the opening of the tobacco marketing season on Monday in Lilongwe that Vice-President Saulos Chilima will pair Mutharika as runningmate during the election.

Her comments come in reaction to former first lady Callista Mutharika’s sentiments that her in-law, Peter Mutharika, in his 80s, is old and that the DPP should put Chilima as its torch-bearer.

Mutharika did not comment on the matter during the function.

He was welcomed at the venue by Chilima before he sat next to the President an indication all is well, at least for now.

Speaking on the tobacco sales, Mutharika said tobacco farmers deserve better prices.

“The job which they do does not match the prices they get,” said Mutharika.

He said tobacco will remain a strategic crop and top forex earner in years to come

