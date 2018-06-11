Prophet Bushiri joins President Mutharika at Malawi Investment Forum

June 11, 2018 Wongani Chiuta - Nyasa Times 3 Comments

South African based  investor, preacher and  philanthropist Shepherd Bushiri on Monday joined President Peter Mutharika in launching  this year’s Malawi Investment Forum at Bingu International Conference Centre (BICC) in the capital city Lilongwe.

Pimenta Da Silva of Mota Engil Africa interacts with President Peter Mutharika during the Malawi investment Forum in Lilongwe-pic by Lisa

Front row: Bushiri at the investment forum

Bushiri interacts with DPP regional governor Bintoni Kutsaira during the MIF in Lilongwe-pic by Lisa Kadango

Shayona Cement Operations Prajeesh Padmanabhan interacts with President Peter Mutharika during the Malawi Investment Forum in Lilongwe-pic

CEO for Malawi Investment and Trade Centre Clement Kumbemba captured during the Malawi Investment forum in Lilongwe-pic by Lisa Kadango

Cross Section of the delegates at the Malawi Investment Forum in Lilongwe-pic by Lisa Kadango

Malawi Investment Forum is a platform where the country sells its investment opportunities across the world – about 300 delegates are participating  at this year’s  two-day event.

Bushiri was given recognition as his Shepherd Bushiri Investments (Pty) Limited (SBI) has now operations in the country and  is creating  jobs.

SBI founder spotting a  blue suit, was given a seat in the front row together with the President and sat next to ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) regional governor for the center, Bintony Kutsaila. 

In his address, Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism Henry Mussa recognized Bushiri and said his SBI is seeking partnerships with international investors in areas of mining, hospitality and sports academy.

Mussa said this year’s forum has attracted  both domestic and foreign direct investment into selected strategic public and private sectors.

He said the investment forum are becoming a successful platform for Malawi, saying the country has  made “notable gains” from hosting them.

And President Mutharika also recognized Bushiri in his address, parrying away claims that the famous prophet has strained relationship with the Malawi Government.

Bushiri’s  company has bought seven plots in Lilongwe and is working on a hotel project along the Lilongwe-Mchinji Road, estimated to cost $21 million (about K15 billion).

SBI has footprints in a number of countries including his base in South Africa where it bought Sparkling Waters and Spa in 2016 and has since invested $100 million (K73 billion) in renovations, creating over 1 000 jobs in Rustenburg.

According to Malawi Investment Trade Centre (Mitc) spokesperson Deliby Chimbalu,  the delegates are from Netherlands, India, Ireland, Nigeria, United Kingdom, United States of America, South Africa, China, Zambia Zimbabwe.

Financing institutions are also part of the sessions  and they  include Africa Agriculture Investment and Trade Fund (Aaitf), Trade and Development Bank (TDB) formerly PTA Bank, Africa Finance Corporation, Standard Bank Group, National Bank of Malawi plc, CDH Investment Bank.

The forum will focus on five key sectors of agriculture and agro-processing, energy, manufacturing, tourism, transport and infrastructure.

It will also feature a trade exhibition and a financiers’ session.

This is the third MIF and the first one was held in 2015. 

3 Comments on "Prophet Bushiri joins President Mutharika at Malawi Investment Forum"

Tupe
Guest
Tupe

So, VP no show. Absconding constitutional duties. Wrong choice. Munaziyamba dala. Will most probably not end well because people can now see that Chilima is a FAKE.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
9 minutes ago
Nabanda
Guest
Nabanda

Koma APM wakalambiratu. Munthu ukamakalamba umaondadi eti ngakhale udye bwino.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
pathfinder
Guest
pathfinder

Iwe ndi uchitsiru wakowo pankhani yonseyi chomwe watengapo ndi kukalamba kwa APM baasi? Mifunda ya anabanda anthu ake amakhala opepeladi eti? Pathako pako ndithu!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
46 minutes ago

