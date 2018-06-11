With Zathu Season 2 drama ending with suspense and emotional turmoil for more than one of the friends, more revelations as drama intensifies in Zathu Pa Wailesi Season 3 which was aired on Monday June 4.

Due to the great success Zathu has achieved so far, the youthful brand has roped in Nyathepa and Tunthufye community radios based in Nsanje and Karonga respectively.

Returning with brand new drama, music, Gogo and Timve Kwa Inu, Zathu Pa Wailesi Season 3 is now available on Nyathepa (2pm Saturday) and Tunthufye (4pm Sunday) to hear the one hour Zathu Pa Wailesi omnibus.

This season also launches an on-air competition dubbed “Mzanga wa Nyatwa” where listeners can win exclusive Zathu prizes every week until July, and two lucky winners will have the chance to meet the whole Zathu cast in their community and hear Zathu Band perform live.

According to Zathu, DJ Goxy and C-Zee will present studio and live recordings of the country’s favourite radio show whereby surprising listeners with visits in their home towns and inviting listeners into the studio.

“Fans will find out if the 6 young musicians who are facing increasing challenges and personal dilemmas will overcome their struggles together and win the national music competition.

“As Zathu Pa Wailesi goes on the road to visit young listeners across Malawi and broadcast their inspiring stories in Timve Kwa Inu, Gogo will continue to offer advice on all the burning questions young people can’t ask anyone else,” Zathu said in a statement.

In addition, Zathu Band will perform songs from their album “Chinzathu Ichichi” live on the programme.

MBC2 airs Zathu Pa Wailesi Monday 15.30pm, Wednesday 15.30pm and Zodiak on Monday 14.05pm and Friday 15.30pm and Sunday at 1:30pm.

Yoneco FM also broadcasts the omnibus 4.30pm Saturdays. MBC and Zodiak air the 30 minute episodes twice a week and the omnibus on the weekend.

All episodes can be downloaded on www.zathu.mw and follow ZATHU Facebook page for more.

