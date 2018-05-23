Prophet Bushiri tips youths on how to build a successful life

Famous preacher, entreprenuer and philanthropist Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has taken to social media to tip the youths on how they can build a successful life.

Prophet Bushiri runs a ministry which, in six years, has achieved a following of million followers with branches in all the world’s six continents.

Beside that, Prophet Bushiri is a founder and president of Shepherd Bushiri Investments (SBI), a holding which manages different entities and sitting on wealth estimated at $1.5 billion.

Building on such a success, the Malawian born but South Africa based preacher, who is in his mid 30s, has taken to social media to tip fellow youths some strategies of building a successful life.

Here are some of them.

1. Start SAVING little moneys for your would-be children—-little little moneys month by month, even from what you’re given as pocket money.

2. Read a WIDER range of books regularly; especially books on personal development, investment, money, innovation.

3. Your network of FRIENDS must be carefully chosen to absorb only those who sharpen your thinking; those who are highly ambitious, progressive and full of vision!

4. Engineer a life of INDEPENDENCE; completely keeping away from a beggar mentality.

5. Be on a broader SEARCH for careers, to understand even those professions outside conventional ones like medicine, law, engineering, economics…

6. Consider employment as a by-the-way occupation after your high degree; invest in a SPECIALISED skill to help you manage your own business!

7. Spend TIME very wisely, knowing that it runs very fast—-while you think you have plenty of time at 26, in no time you 50 and having achieved very little.

8. ATTEND all relevant workshops within your means.

9. Be highly RESPONSIBLE to your family from the day you marry: accountable and transparent to your spouse and children.

10. Adopt a fairly BALANCED life: attention to family, attention to your career and Finance; attention to your spiritual life; attention to your social life that builds quality networks and relationships; attention to your ethical and spiritual life; attention to your Health, particularly about what you eat and how you take care of your body.

The Prophet concluded that: “When you do these things, from what I have now learned, you will be 100 times more resourceful, productive and influential. Lastly and most importantly, fix your eyes on the cross, He died for you.”

