Power blackouts forces Malawi tax body to under collect revenue

Major revenue collectors, the Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) say they have grossly under collected by K200bn in the last quarter due to persistent power black outs that has severely affected the manufacturing sector, the biggest tax pot.

MRA Commissioner General Thom Malata told the Budget and Public Accounts cluster parliamentary committee that the target for the last quarter stood at K923bn but managed to collect K704bn only.

“Companies are failing to make money due to the persistent power black outs. The under collection should be around five per cent,” said Malata.

He said the most affected industry due to the power black outs is the manufacturing sector.

“We collect a lot from the manufacturing sector,” he said Malata.

The World Bank also said on Tuesday the persistent black outs are harming the economy.

