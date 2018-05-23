Parliamentary cluster tells Malawi govt to reduce farm subsidy budget

Parliamentary Agriculture and Natural Resources Cluster committee has told the government to reduce the staggering K41bn for Farm Input Subsidy (Fido), saying the increase of the beneficiaries is due to political reasons.

The chairman of the cluster committee Joseph Chidanti Malunga said the government should be reducing the number of beneficiaries and the budget as it exists from the program.

The ministry of Agriculture has received K41bn for Fisp for 1.5m beneficiaries up from K33m for 900000 beneficiaries.

“The program has outlived its life, the resources can be reallocated to other areas beneficial to people,” he said.

Malunga said politics forced the government to increase the Fisp budget.

However, Agriculture ministry Principal Secretary Grey Nyandule Phiri said the increase was aimed at cushioning beneficiaries who were severely affected by last year’s drought and army worms.

Phiri said those in this year’r fisp were seriously affected by dry spells.

