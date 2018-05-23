Call it ‘Chitetezo Mbaula League‘: SRFA secure K11 million United Purposes sporsorship deal

Just after terminating their three year contract with Masters Security Services the Southern Region Football Association (SRFA) has finally secured K11 million sponsorship from United Purposes under the burner ‘Chitetezo Mbaula’ for a one-year agreement.

The SRFA league which has been struggling with sponsorship hardships due to the breach of conctract from Masters Security who were sponsoring the league will now be called ‘Chitetezo Mbaula Southern Region Football League’.

Speaking during the unveiling ceremony of the sponsorship which took place on Tuesday at Mpira Village in Chiwembe the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) President Walter Nyamilandu Manda described the sponsorship as a good development saying it has come in a situation whereby the southern region league was facing challenges in as far as

stable and trusted sponsorship is concerned.

Nyamilandu said he was very much concerned with how the SRFA officials have been suffering for the past five years to run the league due to lack of trust from sponsors who were failing to honour and respect their contractual agreement which affected the performance of teams in the lower league.

“Personally I always feel pain when regional leagues faces challenges interms of sponsorship becauase we take them like our garden where super league players are made and later taken into our national teams. As such we are very much overwhelmed and confident that United Purposes has come to stay and we’ll try our level best to help them in promoting and protect their brand so that they can also benefit and feel the power of football,” said Nyamilandu.

In his remarks SRFA chairperson Raphael Humba expressed excitment with the sponsorship which he said will help to motivate and bring back the real football competition in both Premier and Division side in the region.

He said for the past years the league has been contributing players to many super league clubs but currently players are strugling to be spotted by top flight league teams because the league was no longer competitive and attractive.

“It is my wish that the league will now be vibrant because of this sponsorship. Am just appealing to all the team officials, players and supporters to maintain descipline both on and off the field so that we should not dissapoint our sponsors,” said Humba.

United Purposes Marketing Manager Liviness Msafu said they decided to bring the sponsorship to SRFA league in order to take part in promoting football development in the country.

Msafu said as an organisation they also realise the importance of football as it brings unity, entertainment as well as put the national flag on the map and as such they thought it wise to come in and make a partnership with SRFA and be part of unearthing raw talent at the same time promote their brand.

“We’ve been looking for such kind of a relationship and we are now very glad that our dream has been fulfilled because we also love football. Our agreement will run for one year but there are possibilities of adding another contract provided we get impressed with descipline and have a violence free season,” said Msafu.

The Chitetezo Mbaula Southern Region Football League is expected to be launched on May 26 2018 in Mangochi.

United Purposes is an organisation that champions access to basic clean and morden energy which is critical to sustainable and equitable national development.

United Purpose official, Lloyd Archer, said the sponsorship will enable them to expose their environmental-friendly mbaula to rural areas.

“Football has a global appeal and it is loved by many. This is the first time for us to sponsor football. We felt that football could be a good vehicle to help us reach out to people in rural areas with our products,” he said.

Archer said they expect Chitetezo Mbaula to become a household name in the region.

