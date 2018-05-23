What a marvelous comeback for Malawi Under-20

It really seems untrue that Malawi Under-20 staged a stunning comeback to beat Angola coming from a 1-2 first leg defeat to wallop the junior Negras Parancas 4-1 away in the second leg of Under-20 Caf qualifiers for Niger 2019 finals.

As it was reported in previews in almost all media outlets, it seemed like this was a mission impossible after the careless home loss with the visitors having a two away goals advantage but amazingly fans at home sighed a huge relief when reports filted in that they were leading 3-0 by the half hour mark.

As team manager Aubrey Nankhuni said after the match, nobody gave them a chance to upset the tables especially after losing to their counterparts Zambia 1-0 in a friendly a week before taking on Angola but now there is all hope for this team.

In social media, people criticised national team coach coach RVG for concentrating much with the junior Flames but it has reaped its fruits because RVG knows the future of the senior team is in this young and gallant fighting Under-20 team.

Congrats to the lads and their technical team for believing in themselves and I believe the spirit of your fallen comrade Abel Mwakilama is resting in peace knowing he started the fight with you all but you still carry on with the team spirit.

This is what we expect from our teams — fighting to the end and prove to all and sundry wrong.

Have the senior Flames learnt something from this? We pray that the strategy used should be imparted to the seniors — that scoring early is very important to destabilise the opponents and please try to do the unthinkable in home games as well to appease the faithful fans who come to support them.

Team manager Nankhuni told media that Angola did not underrate the the junior Flames because the game in Angoal was for free to unable many spectators watch to give all the morale to their team. Here in Malawi, FAM does not need to do that because we fill the stadium even for the junior Flames because we just love our teams. A big thumbs up to our faithful fans. Well done, lads and continue to fight hard to go all the way.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :