Prophet Hara touts ECG  church exponential growth in Malawi: Pleas for ‘Major 1’ fair trial 

October 30, 2020 Chomi Khumalo - Nyasa Times 6 Comments

Self-styled senior prophet Justice Hara an associate pastor of Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church led by Prophet Shepherd Bushiri says ECG Church in Malawi has grown tremendously as it now has branches in all the districts.

Senior Prophet Hara: We will be steadfast in prayer for Major 1

Hara was speaking to the media on Thursday after finalizing his three months tour of all ECG Church branches in the country.

“Prophet Bushiri sent me early this year to come to Malawi and strengthen our church. The church is vibrant and I am particularly very happy with how branches are building churches,” he said.

ECG Church started in 2010 in Mzuzu by Prophet Bushiri and, as of today, it operates in 47 countries with headquarters being in Pretoria, South Africa.

Commenting on the arrest of ECG leaders, Prophet Bushiri and wife, Hara said the church is hurt but not broken, rather strengthened through prayer.

“Our prayer is that our leader must be given a fair trial. We are worried with the continued postponement of the case and also of the bail hearing. However, we have confident in South Africa’s justice, as such, we will be steadfast in prayer,” he said.

Hara said he disbanded his Ambassador for Christ ministries which he was leading and joined ECG, saying he and Bushiri are following Christ, calling it an alliance of God messengers to win many souls to Christ.

Mangochi Kabwafu
Mangochi Kabwafu
2 hours ago

Tiyeni uko dzimbava zokha zokha.

Dumb Bastard
Dumb Bastard
6 hours ago

Bushiri is still on TV! As a criminal. Not idiot!

Savage Appetite
Savage Appetite
6 hours ago

Wherever Jesus Christ is, must be disturbed by these criminals…..hara and bushiri. [But i am certain that Jesus, is joyed by the events in the courts in SA.] Watch the bushiri bail application on eNCA.

Ngombwax
Ngombwax
6 hours ago

Forget about Papa. He’s toast. Hara will soon launch a hostile takeover of the entire ECG criminal enterprise. There is no honour among thieves. Watch this space …..

Mwatha
Mwatha
6 hours ago

A church for the brain-dead

Nyakwawa
Nyakwawa
7 hours ago

A scammer supporting another scammer.

