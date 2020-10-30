Phyzix now ready for international stage: Bags 7 nominations in Malawi Hip-Hop Awards

Malawi’s celebrated Afro-Rap and local ghetto hip-hop royalty, Gamba-wa-Suit, Phyzix aka Captain Bae, real name Noel Limbani Chikoleka, is ready to go international and conquer the music world.

The international acclaimed multi-award music Hip-hop mogul and producer, Tapps Bandawe has declared that its time the crowned Malawi’s best-selling artist of year 2020, the Gamba season lyric murderer, Phyzix to shine on a global scene.

Bandawe, who is regarded as the landlord of music production in Malawi, made his music name as a rapper and producer in the UK and South Africa .

In an exclusive interview with Nyasa Times, he said: “Phyzix is now ready and competent enough to compete on the global music stage.”

Added Bandawe on the Cholapitsa creator: “I have worked with Phyzix on several projects and I can say without fear of contradiction that the guy is a world-class material for the hip-hop business.

“No one I know in this game works so hard as Phyzix. He is hardcore and an epitome of a hardworking musician. He really puts in a good shift into his music and his work ethic is incredible and out of this world.”

‘Best in the Business’

Bandawe said Phyzix’s undiluted passion, hardwork, dedication and an unflinching commitment to music is what sets him apart and above the rest in the business.

“I think he (Phyzix) is ready for global consumption. He can collaborate with anyone in the global music echelons. I can vouch for him and I would not be surprised if he would soon attract a very big International artist for a big song collabo,” said Bandawe.

It has been a busy but exciting years the past two years as the Lilongwe-born and bred lanky husky-voiced rapper have enjoyed a wave of immeasurable success.

In June 2019 the Zangoyamba mwachibwana composer and performer, while on a private tour in the UK, was invited to BBC headquarters at Bush House in London for a series of interviews on his youth empowerment advocacy political-musical activism on the ‘Mutipatsa?’ project.

Its been a great ‘Phyzix year’ and a good Gamba season.

‘Leading the Nods Pack’

Phyzix, who is also a banker, marketer and entrepreneur and married to Zodiak TV presenter and producer and also a multi-award winning songbird, Ruth Kulaisi – Chikoleka is currently leading the pack for this year’s inaugural Hip-hop awards by bagging home seven nods in seven different categories.

For the Follow the leader hit-maker, songwriter, producer now is the time to reap the fruits of his hustle and bustle.

Yvonnie Sundu writing in The Nation newspaper of 28 October 2020, reported that Chikoleka, who has been on the music ladder this year releasing bangers, one after another, said he is on cloud nine and buzzing with the great news of his multiple awards nominations.

According to the newspaper report, this follows the announcement of 75 nominees in 15 categories by the awards organisers.

Phyzix who is also popularly known as the ‘King of the Ghetto’ (KOG) has been nominated for male artist of the year, album of the year for Gamba Season, verse of the year for They Will Know, hustler of the year and hip-hop live performance of the year.

His song Makofi, which features the Dare Devilz, has also been nominated for both song of the year and best collaboration.

Following closely with six nominations are the Pasanje brothers—Marcus and Graiton of Dare Devils—who received nominations for the best duo/group, album of the year for Dare Devilz for Life, verse of the year for Makofi and producer of the year.

With five nominations each, Suffix and Hayze Engolah have both gotten the nod for hustler of the year and lyricist of the year.

Engolah also bagged male artist of the year, best collaboration and verse of the year for Welcome to the Shop.

Suffix, on the other hand, has the hip-hop live performance and verse plus video of the year for Yobwata.

The Wave MW has four nominations, including best new comer, best duo/group and video of the year while Quest, Third Eye and Seven ‘O’ More have each received three nominations.

The battle for the Malawi hip hop queen is between Toriah, Luki, Princess Multikey, Tiya Joan and Mitchie who have been nominated for the female artist of the year.

In the DJ’s category, two turntables queens RJ and DJ Shortie have been nominated alongside VJ Ice, Nathan Tunes and Flame.

‘Getting His Flowers Alive’

Celebrated radio personality and DJ Kenny Klips, who is also one of the pioneers of Malawian hip-hop, has been decorated as the recipient of this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

Commenting on the news, VJ Ice said this is a well-deserved accolade for the versatile personality.

“We are following his blueprint and the foundation he laid is superb. Happy he is still getting his flowers while alive.

“Back then, being a DJ was taken more lightly but he stood for the culture and now some of us are able to continue with that culture. Long live legend,” he told The Nation.

Voting is expected to start soon, according to the awards’ manager, Nthangwanika Kondowe.

“It will be done through Malawi Hip Hop Awards website which will be up and running soon.

“Fans will be allowed to cast one vote a day,” Kondowe was quoted as saying .

Kondowe said the nominees have been scrutinised using set yardsticks by the organising team before making it into the different categories.

“These nominees were chosen from 212 submissions from various entertainment industry entities. The criteria used varies between categories but the main takeaway is the time frame of release/artist activity; November 2019 to present,” she said.

In an interview with Nyasa Times, Phyzix said he is elated by the news of him leading the nominations and thanked his fans across the country and beyond for their support.

Said Phyzix: “I am so freaking happy with the news on nominations but I would like to sincerely thank my fans for their support through thin and thick. I am so grateful.

“At last our hard work and our contribution to Malawi music is finally been recognised. We keep pushing the (music) bars beyond the limit,” said a seemingly overwhelming Phyzix.

“There is time for every Gamba,” Chikoleka added in a matter of fact tone.

