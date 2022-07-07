Prophet Kambale delivers prosperity gospel for believers amidst financial crisis

As Malawians continue struggling to make ends meet due to rising cost of living, Lilongwe-based Life International Church founder Prophet Amos Kambale has declared that God is determined to turnaround the financial statuses of Malawians if they submit themselves to the Creator.

Kambale said God has placed a special anointing upon his life to change people’s financial statuses in addition to his usual healing miracles, deliverance and leading souls to salvation.

The declaration follows testimony from Pastor Blessings Israel Maliro at Mbinzi Secondary School that God had changed his financial status after attending services at Life International Church.

Maliro had not been a pastor for Life International Church.

“I have visited and worshipped at Life International Church where Prophet Amos Kambale ministers for sometime now. It was my earnest desire that one day the man of God should locate me and speak a word of the Lord to my situations,” said Maliro.

Maliro said Prophet Kamble finally located him on 15th May, 2022, during the live Sunday service.

“He came to me specifically and told me that I had a written document plan, which needs money to start and be accomplished but the problem was funding. At the end of the prophecy, the man of God declared that funding has now come. He did not give me any money.

“To confirm the prophecy; indeed people of God, I had a house plan document, which I drafted on my own and I had just finalized it a day before. I sincerely desired funds to start the project but to no avail.

“For so many years I used to wonder how it is possible for one to have enough money to build a house. I had no solution in view despite the many prayers I made and the harder I worked to see this happen,” he narrated.

Maliro further stated that at the material time, he only had K100, 000 in his bank account, which was far too little to start construction of a house considering the present high cost of materials.

However, on a day after the prophecy, on the 17th of May, 2022,he received a phone call from one of his long-time friends who gave him money with which he started the project.

“Immediately, I started the house and within the period of two weeks, the first phase of my house project has been completed and it’s on roofing level. By the grace of God, through Prophet Amos Kambale, the project is still continuing to my amazement. I was once a tenant, but God, through Prophet Kambale, has changed my status to be a landlord,” he said.

Maliro left the stage by quoting 2 Chronicles 20:20, which says, “Believe in the LORD your God, so shall ye shall be established; believe his prophets, so shall ye prosper.”

Prophet Kambale claims to have powers to make people rich and deliver them from all afflictions of the devil by the power of the Holy Spirit.

He has been claiming to have helped many people through teachings and prophecies to get their lives lifted.

“All the pastors serving under me that I ordained a few years ago by the grace of God are all driving their own cars and most of them are also constructing their own houses although I found them trekking and renting. They got their breakthroughs through life applicable teachings of the word of God and the ministry of the anointing. This word of God works. We have proved it in so many ways”. narrated Kambale. Come on, if we serve God who owns everything including silver and gold, why should it be difficult for him to share with his sons and daughters? We do not serve a stingy God. He concluded by saying that every Sunday from the numerous testimonies the church receives, a financial breakthrough is always a common feature. Have you not noticed that almost most of our testimonies every Sunday always include financial breakthroughs?” he asked.

Prophet Kambale claims that he submits to the renowned Zimbabwean Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa who he says is his spiritual father.

However, although Prophet Kambale has performed incredible miracles, he says that of all the miracles God has used him to perform, he considers salvation of lost souls as the greatest miracle.

In these tough economic times the nation is going through, should Malawians take Prophet Kambale’s claims seriously? Only time will tell!

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!