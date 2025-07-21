Prophet Kambale Strikes Again! 21 Years of Barrenness Broken by a Prophetic Word

For 21 long years, Lazaro and his wife from Dowa endured ridicule, whispers, and deep sorrow as their marriage remained childless. Mocked by some and pitied by many, they carried the heavy burden of barrenness—until a single encounter changed everything.

Doctors from both public and private hospitals had written them off. Lazaro was diagnosed with a low sperm count, while his wife was said to have a mysterious infection that made conception impossible.

In desperation, they knocked on every door—witchdoctors included. But the only thing they were left with were scars, both physical and emotional. “I have cuts all over my body from the witchdoctors’ rituals,” Lazaro said, lifting his shirt. “They promised results but gave us nothing but pain.”

Their story, however, took a divine turn in July 2024.

“I was listening to a radio programme when I heard about Prophet Amos Kambale of Life International Church in Lilongwe. Something in me said we should go,” Lazaro recalled.

They travelled from Dowa to Lilongwe and attended a service at Mbinzi CDSS Hall in Area 3. Before they even uttered a word about their situation, Prophet Kambale called them out.

“He told us our story exactly—things no one else knew,” said Lazaro. “Then he declared, ‘By September 2024, you shall conceive!’”

After years of false promises and spiritual manipulation, it sounded unbelievable. But something about Prophet Kambale’s boldness and accuracy stirred faith in their hearts.

Fast forward to June 6, 2025—Lazaro and his wife returned to Life International Church, this time cradling their miracle: a healthy baby boy. The church erupted in praise.

“God has removed our shame through His servant,” Lazaro said tearfully. “To those who doubt, let this miracle speak. Prophet Kambale is truly sent by God.”

The story of the Chazamas is just one among many at Life International Church, where the crowds keep growing every Sunday, drawn by the mix of powerful prophecy, healing, and practical teaching. From Malawi to beyond its borders, the name Prophet Kambale is on the lips of many seeking divine intervention.

Those close to him describe Kambale as humble, spirit-filled, and deeply submitted to his spiritual father, renowned Zimbabwean prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa.

Indeed, if miracles are a sign, then Prophet Kambale is not just a preacher—he’s a vessel shaking foundations and restoring hope, one prophecy at a time.

