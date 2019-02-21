Prophet Madhlopa’s Breakthrough Christian Assembly promotes charity, voluntary work

Breakthrough Christian Assembly, a Lilongwe-based ministry, on Tuesday launched a charity project to promote and assist venerable people within and outside the city.

In an interview during the launch of the project, Prophet Vitumbiko Mhango Madhlopa, who is the project’s country coordinator, said charity activities are under the breakthrough Malawi Charities, which is an arm of the ministry.

“We are reaching out to destitute people regardless of their age and religion by giving them money, food, shelter, clothing, blankets and groceries. We are also counselling and praying for them,” he said.

More than 10 people within Lilongwe have shown interest to do voluntary work at the ministry.

One of the volunteers, Chifundo Banda, 25, from Chinsapo in Lilongwe, said she does not want to be idle.

“I want to be part of the praise team to be singing and playing musical instruments during their charity works programmes while looking for a job,” she said.

