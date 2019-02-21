Mwenifumbo defiant, says will continue using Aford materials as Atupele’s running mate

Karonga central legislator Frank Tumpale Mwenifumbo has said he will continue using Alliance for Democracy (Aford) materials, insisting he remains Aford.

This follows an incident on Wednesday when a body guard to Aford president Enoch Chihana Chihana attacked Mwenifumbo who is running mate to Atupele Muluzi of United Democratic Front (UDF) during the presidential race.

“I am Aford, I have not defected to the UDF. I will compete during the parliamentary election on Aford ticket,” said Mwenifumbo.

He said he has not broken any law by accepting to be Atupele’s running mate.

The Aford thugs snatched an Aford cloth which covered the chair which the maverick politician sat on.

Mwenifumbo confirmed of the incident.

“Indeed, whilst everyone was attentive listen to the speeches thugs with pangas came demanded that the cloth which uses to wrap my chair be given to them . He pushed me and took the cloth. .As he was going he started chanting Chihana mwanalume,” said Mwenifumbo.

Plain cloths police officers arrested Tayani Msowoya, bodyguard to Aford president Enoch Chihana.

Police say Msowoya will appear before the court to answer charges likely to cause havoc aand breach of peace .

Chihana said the thugs were justified to attack Mwenifumbo, saying the former deputy minister ceased to be Aford when he decided to be running mate to the UDF’s Atupele.

