Mwenifumbo defiant, says will continue using Aford materials as Atupele’s running mate

February 21, 2019 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 3 Comments

Karonga central legislator Frank Tumpale Mwenifumbo has said he will continue using Alliance for Democracy (Aford) materials, insisting he remains Aford.

Mwenifumbo is Atupele’s running mate on UDF banner in presidential race

This follows an incident on Wednesday when a body guard to Aford president Enoch Chihana Chihana attacked Mwenifumbo who is running mate to Atupele Muluzi  of United Democratic Front (UDF) during the presidential race.

“I am Aford, I have not defected to the UDF. I will compete during the parliamentary election on Aford ticket,” said Mwenifumbo.

He said he has not broken any law by accepting to be Atupele’s running mate.

The Aford thugs snatched an Aford cloth which covered the chair which the maverick politician sat on.

Mwenifumbo confirmed of the incident.

“Indeed, whilst everyone was attentive listen to the speeches thugs with pangas   came demanded that the cloth which uses to wrap my chair be given to them . He pushed me and took the cloth. .As he was going he started  chanting Chihana mwanalume,” said Mwenifumbo.

Plain cloths police officers arrested Tayani Msowoya, bodyguard to Aford president Enoch Chihana.

Police say Msowoya will appear before the court to answer charges likely to cause havoc aand breach of peace .

Chihana said the thugs were justified to attack Mwenifumbo, saying the former deputy minister ceased to be Aford when he decided to be running mate to the UDF’s Atupele.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

3
Leave a Reply

avatar
3 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
3 Comment authors
SCARIOT-MANndandodutsaVinjenje Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
SCARIOT-MAN
Guest
SCARIOT-MAN

But ATUPELE out of all brilliant guys from north, how did u find yourself with this rubbish called Frank? i pity u ATUPELE bwanji

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
13 minutes ago
ndandodutsa
Guest
ndandodutsa

Chihana Mwanalume….woti sayima….umwanalume uli mphaa? aford kusekatsa
See now you boys Chihana will not answer charges for you koma akuti mwachitz bwino hehehe

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
22 minutes ago
Vinjenje
Guest
Vinjenje

This Tayani Msowoya should be a cousin to Enock.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago

More From Nyasatimes

More From web