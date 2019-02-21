Apostle Nyirenda of ECG Church donates cream for persons with albinism

Resident pastor of Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) Church in Blantyre , Apostle Innocent Nyirenda, has said the present situation of attacks on persons with albinism is persistently frightening and has urged unanimous effort by all to bring the vice to a halt.

Nyirenda made the remarks Tuesday after he visited Makata Area in the commercial capital and donated several items including creams that persons with albinism use to protect themselves from bad weather.

According to Nyirenda, who was also accompanied by his church team, said life, as given by God, was precious and hence the need to protect it.

After visiting the township and met some of the persons with albinism, he thereafter made a symbolic presentation of cream to nine-year old Esther Medson.

“I am calling upon all church leaders, government leaders and chiefs and all of us to unite in fighting this wicked behaviour of killing persons with albinism,” said Nyirenda, sounding deeply touched.

According to him, ECG Blantyre Branch and in his own capacity will see to it that the people with albinism living within or around Blantyre are protected.

“We will see what we can afford and do to protect them. But as for now, let all of unite for this noble cause of protecting what God has created,” he said.

Attacks on people with albinism have become synonymous in the country with three already registered in the last three months.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :