Key suspect in abduction of albino teenboy dies in Malawi police custody: Buleya  was fit and well

February 21, 2019 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 20 Comments

A key suspect in the abduction of a 14-year-old boy with albinism in Dedza has died in police custody just hours after appearing in court.

Buleya Luke, the suspect in the abduction of the albino boy in Dedza but has died in police custody

Patson walks out of court : I abducted my albino stepson

Lilongwe police spokesperson Kingsley Dandaula said the suspect, Buleya Luka died after he complained of an illness.

“After he complained of an illness, the police took him to Kamuzu central hospital where he has died,” said Dandaula.

Step father to the missing boy, Goodson Makanjira, told the principal magistrate court in Lilongwe on Wednesday that Luka masterminded the abduction of the boy.

Kumbilani Patson of Chiwala Village, Traditional Authority (T/A) Chiseka in Lilongwe said Luka promised all that participated in the abduction K800 000 each.

He said: “I am guilty of the abduction. I did it because I was tricked that there was money. He said he would give us K800 000, so I accepted the deal and managed to get the boy and we gave the boy to him [pointing at Buleya] at night, alive.”

Patson claimed it was Buleya, whom he pointed at in court, who told them that he knew the market for people with albinism.

“They drove off with the boy, leaving us there promising to get back to us for the cash later. We knew that there was danger; that the boy would be killed, but we did it for money,” he said.

But Luka was yet to tell the police where he took Makanjira to whether he is alive or dead.

Luka has died aged 54.

He was fit and well on Wednesday before  a stepfather to Goodson pleaded guilty to the boy’s abduction.

The second accused, who also pleaded guilty, is Sainani Kalekeni who comes from Chimphanga Village, T/A Chanza in Lilongwe.

Kalekeni also narrated the story of promises of money by Buleya who seems to have been a middleman.

However, the duo have exonerated three other accused persons: Lukas Kagomo, 36, Katiya Mizeck, 42, and Wiskes Gana telling the court that they have been victimised for allowing the use of their phones to make calls on the abduction without their knowledge.

Principal resident magistrate Viva Nyimba, however, said he would not release any of the six accused, considering the sensitivity and seriousness of the matter and also because investigations are still ongoing.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

20
Leave a Reply

avatar
19 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
1 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
20 Comment authors
Masasa GolomotiTuvitwanaYandulalindaPhwala Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Tuvitwana
Guest
Tuvitwana

DAUSI UYU. LET’S ALL RISE UP AGAINST THESE APUMBWA LIKE ANZATHU ALI SUDAN.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 minutes ago
Yandula
Guest
Yandula

something Home Affair Minister should have a say on; how come the middleman has died before knowing where he took the boy to?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
12 minutes ago
linda
Guest
linda

cannot rule out “government foul play here”, DPP sizatheka ata!!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
14 minutes ago
Phwala
Guest
Phwala

Will I be wrong to suggest that all albino killer suspects be kept by Military Police?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
17 minutes ago
Scholastica Bombe
Guest
Scholastica Bombe

Wina wamkulu wagwirapo ntchito atawona kuti awululika……Buleya anakawulura ndithu……….nchifukwa chake tikuti ENA ASUNTHEPO KUTI TIWONE BWINO BWINO KUTI CHIKUCHITIKA NDI CHIYANI………….

Ichi, nchibwana ndithu! Khothi linakaperekapempha private security kapena……..koma madokotalanso anakadya chibanzi nkumuduwitsanso mfana……dziko likufuna kusinthadi ili chifukwa anzathu athadi….atha ndithu! Pano zawoneka>>>>>Even if panakakhala postmortem zotsatiranso zikhala zafake kuti wina abisike!

My suspicion!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
17 minutes ago
Kapire
Guest
Kapire

Quit amazing. This is indeed a syndicate.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
31 minutes ago
bwabwalala mlakho wa a lomwe
Guest
bwabwalala mlakho wa a lomwe

Mwaphera dala kuti tisadziwe msika womwe mumagulitsa ziwalo za ma alibino. We know your tricks these days. This must be instructions from above kuopa kuululika.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
56 minutes ago
POOR MAN FEEL IT
Guest
POOR MAN FEEL IT

koma guys umboni ukufanso bwanji nanga eeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee zovuta tu izi sanafe bwanji kwawo muonepo bwino pamenepa wafadi ndi matenda ?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
57 minutes ago
Democracy in Malawi
Guest
Democracy in Malawi

Achita chokonza!!!!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Trinity Roerleerne
Guest
Trinity Roerleerne

I cant believe that it was illines that killed him, truth lies in blue calendar

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago

More From Nyasatimes

More From web