MCP parliamentary caucus to appoint leader of opposition

Main opposition, the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) says it is not under pressure to appoint leader of opposition to replace Lazarus Chakwera.

Party spokesperson Maurice Munthali said the MCP parliamentary caucus will appoint the leader when the legislators meet just before the start of the mid-year budget review on March 5.

“Consultations are going on very well on the matter. Our members of parliament will meet during the caucus to appoint the leader,” said Munthali.

Party sources say the party has earmarked Harry Mkandawire, the second vice president of the MCP to take over from Chakwera.

A political scientist Mustafa Hussein has advised the party to elect a person with wide knowledge of parliamentary procedures.

“The person should be active and vibrant in parliament as well,” said Hussein.

Chakwera resigned as leader of opposition to comply with electoral law as he is vying for the presidency of the country.

