MCP parliamentary caucus to appoint leader of opposition

February 21, 2019 Nyasa Times Reporter 1 Comment

Main opposition, the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) says it is not under pressure to appoint leader of opposition to replace Lazarus Chakwera.

Veteran legislators in MCP: Dzoole Mwale (right) with Lingston Belekanyama

Party spokesperson Maurice Munthali said the MCP parliamentary caucus will appoint the leader when the legislators meet just before the start of the mid-year budget review on March 5.

“Consultations are going on very well on the matter. Our members of parliament will meet during the caucus to appoint the leader,” said Munthali.

Party sources say the party has earmarked Harry Mkandawire, the second vice president of the MCP to take over from Chakwera.

A political scientist Mustafa Hussein has advised the party to elect a person with wide knowledge of parliamentary procedures.

“The person should be active and vibrant in parliament as well,” said Hussein.

Chakwera resigned as leader of opposition to comply with electoral law as he is vying for the presidency of the country.

 

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

1
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Nyadaufe Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Nyadaufe
Guest
Nyadaufe

Both Belekanyama and Dzoole Mwale cannot represent the opposition- they do not have aorta to raise substantive issues in the August House. Not different from Chimulirenji. Sosten Gwengwe can be the right substitute.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
15 minutes ago

More From Nyasatimes

More From web