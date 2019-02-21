TNM puts Kiliye Kiliye Digital TV subscription on Mpamba

Malawi’s integrated mobile network and ICT service provider TNM Plc, is proud to announce expansion of its mobile money payments service, Mpamba into terrestrial television subscription services with Kiliye Kiliye or Clear Digital TV.

Kiliye Kiliye TV—run by the Malawi Government-owned Digital Broadcast Network Limited (MDBNL)—becomes the fourth television subscription plan to be successfully integrated on the TNM Mpamba payments platform after GOTV, Zuku and AZAM TV.

TNM Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, Daniel Makata said the coming on board of Kiliye Kiliye Digital TV demonstrates the growth in scale and penetration of Mpamba as Malawi’s preferred mobile money payments solution.

“The integration of Kiliye Kiliye Digital TV on our mobile money platform is a manifestation that TNM Mpamba has now become an everyday payments solution to key services affecting people’s lives in Malawi. It is safe, convenient and reliable,” said Makata.

Speaking at the joint launch of the product, CEO of MDBNL, Dennis Chirwa, said the partnership with TNM Mpamba comes at an opportune moment when Kiliye Kiliye Digital has increased its network coverage to cover Karonga in the North, Shire Valley Nsanje in the South and Dowa in the Centre, covering Dowa, Mchinji, Nkhotakota, Salima and parts of Kasungu.

He said further Kiliye Kiliye Digital TV has also increased its channel offering from 20 to 24, providing flexibility to subscribers.

“The launch of TNM Mpamba subscription payments platform now makes it possible for our paying customers to settle subscriptions from the comfort of their homes. The expansion of our coverage also means that for the first time since the country’s independence some remote parts of the country which could not access television signal for Television Malawi can now start to watch the public broadcaster on a more stable network,” he said.

Chirwa commended TNM Plc for upgrading the Mpamba service which has improved end user experiences and also made the mobile money payment system more efficient.

Customers will now be receiving Malawi television for the first time since independence, through a stabilised network and improved availability.

Customers on the paid Kiliye Kiliye Subscription are able to view, Fox channels (Life, Sports 1 and 2), National Geographic and Nat Geo Wild, including Kiliye Kiliye 24/7 Movie Channel and Baby TV. All in digital quality and with minimal disruption due to unforeseen weather.

The Kiliye Kiliye Digital TV subscription service can be accessed on the Mpamba menu by selecting payments, then TV subscriptions, followed by selecting the Kiliye Kiliye Digital TV subscription option.

The Malawi Digital Broadcast Network Limited (MDBNL) is a public entity mandated to provide signal distribution services to all licensed content service providers (television broadcasters) in the country.

