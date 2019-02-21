Zeeya Creations calls for support of youth owned businesses

Founder of Lilongwe based multimedia company, Zeeya Creations, Albert Kamanga has called upon the private sector, government and all the stakeholders in the country to support youth led initiatives.

Regarded as one of the fastest growing multimedia company Zeeya Creations offers various services including Videography, photography and media consultancy.

Speaking recently during the launch of their new studio at Area 18B complex, Kamanga pointed out in as much as the government is doing a lot to curb unemployment in the country, it is imperative for the masses and various organisations to support youth owned and driven organisations.

“There are a lot of things we need if our businesses are to flourish, we need resources, Mentorships, recommendations and trainings as well. I believe we can boost our economy that way, considering that many young people will be independent,” he said

According to Kamanga, since the establishment of his company he has employed a number of young people in various capacities.

In addition to the various projects, Kamanga told Nyasa Times that Zeeya creations is rolling out a program to equip young people with various practical skills like photography in some of the schools around Lilongwe.

“One of the reasons why we have launched our studio facility is to make sure that people access our services easily and also this will be a center of sharing various skills with school leavers. We aim to teach them camera skills, editing as well as art directing. We believe that the skills will add value to their lives,” Kamanga said

According to the website statica.com, Malawi’s youth unemployment rate currently sits at 8%, a development which has led to sprouting of youth owned ventures like Kamanga’s Zeeya Creations.

Among other services, Zeeya creations offers photography, branding, Web designing and Media Consultancy and the company has offices only in Lilongwe, however plans are under way to establish other offices in Blantyre and Mzuzu by the end of the year.

