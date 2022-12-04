Prophetess Mary Bushiri donates K3m to Miss Malawi pageantry

Prophetess Mary Bushiri of the Jesus Nation church has donated K3 million to the Miss Malawi in response to the organisers’ appeal for sponsorship last week.

The Miss Malawi event will be held at BICC Auditorium tonight. On Friday, Prophetess Bushiri also took the 12 Miss Malawi finalists through a career talk that focused on spirituality, life lessons and womanhood.

She visited the girls during the bootcamp at Kambiri Beach in Salima.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the organisers, Alpha Arts director Francis Kaphuka said they were elated by the Prophetess’ gesture.

“We were least expecting it but it was entirely timely because we really needed the funds to cover some key areas. That is why we sounded the SOS last week,” he said.

According to Kaphuka, the Miss Malawi event is a celebration the Malawian woman and the event forms a major part of our heritage showcasing beauty and the Malawian woman.

“From the very first pageant in 1970, Miss Malawi has always represented the highest of ideals: a combination of beauty, grace and intelligence; artistic and refined.

“Since then, Miss Malawi has been a role model to both young and old alike; a spokesperson using her title to educate millions of Malawian on issues of importance to herself and the society at large,” he said.

He added that in years past, the pageantry was a family affair.

“Which is why we seek to bring back the family friendly competition, reminiscent of a time when opportunity came with responsibility and womanhood was held in the highest regard.

“Miss Malawi attracts young female participants who are great patriots for their country. These outstanding young ladies will be judged on poise, intelligence, cultural values as well as beauty; qualities that every family would be proud to see their daughters, sisters and mothers possess.”

He noted that the event will be a pleasure and an honour for any young Malawian lady with a dream.

“The new queen will be a ‘Queen Ambassador’. She will indeed, be the true essence of Malawian womanhood.”

The theme for this year’s event is Early Childhood Development.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!