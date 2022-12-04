Chakwera condemns killing of child with albinism

President Lazarus Chakwera has strongly spoken against the killing of a child with albinism, who was stabbed and her arm chopped off in the area of Traditional Authority Chulu in Kasungu.

Chakwera was speaking at Masintha Ground during an event marking International Day of Persons with Disabilities at Masintha Ground in Lilongwe.

Earlier, Traditional Authority Tsabango had also condemned the killing of people with albinism in the country.

He said as a Traditional Authority he will do everything possible to protect people with albinism, especially in his area.

On his part, Fedoma executive chairperson, Mapopa Shaba asked for a repeal of the Handicapped Person Act clause 33:02 and review of the Disability Act.

On her part, the, chairperson of Malawi Human Rights Commission Scader Louis said the Commission is aware that the review of the Disability Act started in 2016 and is yet to be finalized.