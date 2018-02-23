Prophets Angel, Bushiri mingle with Malawians:  Interact with everybody, buy the poor groceries

South Africa-based Malawian prophet Shepherd Bushiri of the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) took time off on Thursday to mingle with local Malawians in the streets of capital Lilongwe, taking selfies, sharing jokes and, also, buying groceries for some.

The billionaire famous preacher jetted in Malawi on Wednesday accompanied by his spiritual father and bussiness mentor UK-based Prophet Uebert Angel.

It was bussiness come to a standstill especially in Old Town, Lilongwe, when hundreds, upon seeing him, rushed close to catch a glimpse and share a smile.

A visibly jovial Prophet Bushiri said it is always his wish to be as close as he can be to anyone to share a smile or two.

“It’s not just in Malawi. Where ever I travel, I take time to meet people in the streets, greet them and share a gift or two. I cannot stop this because it is a ministry too,” he said.

The Prophet is in Malawi for bussiness engagements. This comes barely some days after launching his 5-star hotel, Sparkling Waters and Spa, in Rustenburg, South Africa.

Meanwhile, Shepherd Bushiri Investments (Pty) Limited (SBI) is set to start its operations in Malawi, a move that is expected to create jobs. Bushiri has bought seven plots in Lilongwe and is working on a hotel project along the Lilongwe-Mchinji Road, estimated to cost $21 million (about K15 billion). SBI has footprints in a number of countries. President Peter Mutharika’s adviser on civil society and non-governmental organisations Mavuto Bamusi said the SBI investments are in line with the President’s vision of promoting foreign direct investment (FDI). “ The economy is improving. These are all indications that Malawi is ready for inveatments which Bushiri is also doing in other countries; hence, our call to him to come and invest in various sectors of the economy,” he said. SBI is an investment company registered under company laws of South Africa, United States of America and United Kingdom, among others, according its founder

