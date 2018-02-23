Prophets Angel, Bushiri mingle with Malawians:  Interact with everybody, buy the poor groceries

South Africa-based Malawian prophet Shepherd Bushiri of the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) took time off on Thursday to mingle with local Malawians in the streets of capital Lilongwe, taking selfies, sharing jokes and, also, buying groceries for some.
Meanwhile, Shepherd Bushiri Investments (Pty) Limited (SBI) is set to start its operations in Malawi, a move that is expected to create jobs. Bushiri has bought seven plots in Lilongwe and is working on a hotel project along the Lilongwe-Mchinji Road, estimated to cost $21 million (about K15 billion).
SBI has footprints in a number of countries.
President Peter Mutharika’s adviser on civil society and non-governmental organisations Mavuto Bamusi said the SBI investments are in line with the President’s vision of promoting foreign direct investment (FDI).
“ The economy is improving. These are all indications that Malawi is ready for inveatments which Bushiri is also doing in other countries; hence, our call to him to come and invest in various sectors of the economy,” he said.
SBI is an investment company registered under company laws of South Africa, United States of America and United Kingdom, among others, according its founder
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!