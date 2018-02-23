Chilima with Poly alumni in charity golf tournament for needy students

Polytechnic Alumni Association says it has organized a Charity Golf Tournament to be held on Saturday, February 24, 2018 at the Blantyre Sports Club with an aim of fundraising for needy students at the college.

The event expected to be graced by the Vice President Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima expects to raise a minimum of K100Million, funds which would be used in paying school fees for needy students.

General Secretary for the Polytechnic Alumni Association, Wisely Phiri said they have engaged several companies of which each one of them would be required to sponsor a minimum of four golfers at a cost of K1 million.

“The event is aimed at fundraising money for needy students at the Polytechnic through golf that will be played at the Blantyre Sports Club. This event will take place on February 24, 2018.

“It has been agreed that companies will be asked to sponsor a minimum of four golfers at a cost of K1 million,” Phiri said.

Phiri added that the college’s alumni were also in a separate fundraising drive for the same needy students through an initiative dubbed: ‘Poly Students Welfare’ which is a registered trust.

He disclosed that currently the alumni were supporting 85 needy students at the college under the Polytechnic Alumni Student Loan Scheme which would be turned into a revolving fund in future.

The General Secretary also said the association’s major objective was to ensure that all needy students were adequately supported and completed their studies without any hiccups.

Phiri, therefore, said golf was a deliberate sport of choice because most people who play the game are affluent and that they can also influence certain decisions.

“We chose golf a fundraising activity considering that most of the people who play the game are well to do in the society, besides most of them have gone through the corridors of the Polytechnic,’ he pointed out.

Civil Society Education Coalition (CSEC) Executive Director, Benedicto Kondowe hailed the Polytechnic Alumni Association for the initiative, saying such initiatives were necessary in paying back to the institution which groomed different people into what they were today in society.

“This is a kind of support which universities require that every graduate should be able to support some of the activities happening in the college and in that way some resources can be generated and utilized by students in our universities,” Kondowe said.

Kondowe, therefore, urged alumni of other colleges to emulate the example set by the Polytechnic Alumni Association.

The Polytechnic Alumni Association was established in 2014 with an aim of assisting and supporting the efforts of the college in various endeavors. The association brings together past cohorts of the institution in an attempt to mobilize resources which are channeled to the institution in various areas of need.

