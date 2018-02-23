Mzuzu MP Njikho calls for new classroom blocks at Moyale Primary School

Member of Parliament for Mzuzu City Constituency, Leonard Njikho has asked Ministry of Education, Science and Technology to consider constructing classroom blocks at Moyale Primary School.

He made the request Friday in Parliament in Lilongwe when contributing to a motion saying the Ministry need to intervene in constructing classrooms and ablution blocks at the school.

Njikho added Habitant Primary School, Kavalo Primary School and Gesha Primary School need to be considered for the reconstruction ofg extra classroom blocks.

He said that, “Currently pupils are learning under old dilapidated structures which were actually constructed as hostels for officers, so we are asking the Ministry to consider in constructing new classroom blocks at the School.”

Minister of Education, Science and Technology, Bright Msaka, requested the Member of Parliament for Mzuzu City to assist the Ministry build Moyale Primary School classroom blocks in the council.

“There are four new Primary schools in the City of Mzuzu and in my Ministerial statement I indicated that we will be adding two more Primary Schools in the City of Mzuzu under the City Schools Programme, so I ask the Honourable member to help us in building classrooms at Moyale Primary School,” he suggested.

Msaka said the Government had done a lot in the City and he was certain that the council would do the same

