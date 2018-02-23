Jumbe relocates from Salima Central constituency to Salima North of Yona

Member of Parliament (MP) for Salima Central, Felix Jumbe has confirmed that he has relocated and wants to contest the 2019 tripartite elections in Salima North Constituency.

Speaking in an interview, Jumbe, who until he was fired from the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has been an MCP Parliamentarian, said that his sympathizers has influenced him to change constituencies.

“It is true that I have been asked to represent people of Salima north, but I have not yet responded to the call,” said Jumbe.

Jumbe explained that people of Salima North felt that he was ill-treated while in the MCP.

“My mother comes from Salima north and when I was ill-treated in the MCP, it did not please people from this area who looks at me as their son, so they have invited me to stand there and have promised to give me support even if I stand as independent or on any other parties’ tickets including Democratic Progressive Party,” said Jumbe.

‘Although Salima North is considered a strong hold of MCP, my sympathizers have promised to give me votes in whatever capacity if I stand in the election,” he said.

If he accepts the call he will face it off with his former colleague at MCP and the current and long serving member for Salima North, Kamphatengo Yona.

Meanwhile, some people have described the move as a ploy by Jumbe to give way to the current Minister of Justice, Samuel Tembenu SC, who is likely to contest the Salima Central parliamentary seat on DPP ticket for the second time.

Ironically, Jumbe floored Tembenu in the 2014 tripirtite elections with a small margin.

