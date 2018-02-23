Schoolgirl gang raped in Salima: Malawi Police arrest 4 suspects

Malawi Police in Salima are keeping in custody four students from Matenje Community Day Secondary School (CDSS) on suspicion that they were part of six students who gang raped their female colleague at a self-boarding compound.

According to Salima Police Prosecutor, Sergeant Milton Kelius two of the six suspects escaped soon after the incident.

Sergeant Kelius who identified the four as Dyton Mandala, 20 years of age, Faniwell Dalison, 20 years, Davie Abraham, 20 years all from Lubeni Village , T/a Khombedza, Salima and Dalitso Medson, 19 years old from Chogothi Village , T/A M’bang’ombe, Lilongwe said all are answering rape charges at Salima Magistrate Courts.

He said the suspects committed the offense on 6th February, 2018 and were arrested soon after the matter was reported to Police.

“We were informed by the victim (name withheld) that she had been friends with the six as class and schoolmates and on the day of the incident, she was invited to the boys self-boarding dormitory for usual school related group discussions,” the police prosecutor reported.

“While in the dormitory, it is reported that the boys pounced on their unsuspecting friend and raped her in turns,” Kelius added.

First Grade Magistrate, Alex Kantiki who is hearing the case also confirmed reports that the suspects cheated on their ages as minors, before medical examination revealed that they were adults.

“The case is being treated like any other case because it has been established that the accused boys are not minors and we are hoping to conclude it as soon as possible,” said Kantiki.

Meanwhile the victim has since been transferred away to a new school following the incident.

Efforts to talk to Matenje CDSS authority on the security of girls who are on boarding through phone proved futile as it went unanswered.

Executive Director for Salima Governance Network, Thomas Mwangupili said that school authorities with self-boarding students should take security for female students seriously.

“I am not sure if the government policy allows for self-boarding in secondary schools and if it is accepted, school authorities should have measures to ensure security for students especially girls,” said Mwangupili.

Matenje CDSS has a full boarding facility for girls while all boys leave in self-boarding which is provided in old class rooms and community around the school.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :