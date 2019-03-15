Prorogation of Parliament, bye-bye MPs: Nankhumwa delivers powerful discontinuance speech

Parliamentarians ended their Mid-term Budget Review deliberations on Friday, March 15 2019, the final sitting before Parliament before it is officially dissolved ahead of May 21 2019 Tripartite elections.

Leader of Government Business in Parliament Kondwani Nankhumwa hailed his fellow parliamentarians for rising above “petty party politics and upholding the primacy of our function as Legislators” during his tenure of office.

“As MPs, we transacted parliamentary business with a high level of unity and professionalism. This is the definition of patriotism, which I believe is cardinal in our relentless quest to create a better Malawi for our people.

“Admittedly, there were a few moments of disruption and disagreement during my tenure as Leader of the House but these were duly and amicably addressed through the established channels and systems,” he said as he presented his discontinuance speech.

The Leader of the House noted that it is just a matter of weeks before Malawians choose new representatives during the upcoming elections and that it is obvious some MPs will return to Parliament while others will be voted out.

“To those that will not come back, I wish them all the best in their next life as they will endeavor to contribute to national development in a different capacity. Their representation, oversight and legislative duties have been very commendable.

“As former MPs, they will always be a very important part of this country’s history. Their contribution to national development through this august House will always be treasured and valued by all stakeholders, including government and the people that they represented because that is the definition of national service of which all of us ought to be proud of.

“Mr. Speaker Sir, to those that will return to this august House after May next year, I say congratulations in advance because that would mean the people have trust in them to continue representing their interests,” said the youthful Mulanje Central legislator.

He urged those that will return “not to relent on our most noble endeavor but continue from where we have stopped because there is obviously much more that we can do on top of what we have already accomplished as a House in our oversight, legislation and representation roles”.

Reminiscing about his appointment as Leader of the House, Nankhumwa extended his “deepest gratitude” to President Mutharika “for investing so much trust in me with this responsibility”.

“I believe this was not just trust in me as an individual, but also a mark of faith in the capabilities of the youths in this country to take up big leadership roles. This is what defines President Mutharika as a true statesman and transformational leader. I am optimistic that I have served the President and the people well. When I was appointed, I committed myself to serving the President and people of Malawi with selfless honesty, loyalty, dedication and hard work, which I believe I have accomplished,” said Nankhumwa, who is also Local Government Minister.

He hailed the Speaker of Parliament, Richard Msowoya for his “unconditional commitment” to ensuring that he succeeds as Leader of the House.

“I am grateful to you for your wise counsel and encouragement offered to me throughout my tenure of office,” he said, adding that he also wished to thank the former Leader of Opposition Dr. Lazarus Chakwera for his prudent leadership, which led to a good working relationship and cooperation between government and the opposition in this august House.

He also thanked other opposition leaders in Parliament “for being responsible leaders, offering timely criticism and alternative viewpoint, which were critical for checks and balances in a democracy”.

“I thank them for their outstanding and valuable counsel, mentorship and guidance during this exciting but challenging journey,” said Nankhumwa.

He concluded: “Finally and above all, I wish to kneel down before God the Almighty and thank Him for blessing me more that I deserve. Without God’s everlasting love, I would not have been in this position that I hold today”.

Parliament is set to be constitutionally dissolved on March 20 to pave the way for the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :