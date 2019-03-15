UTM’s Kalindo arrested over recordings about killing of people with albinism

Malawi police have arrested UTM party Director of Youth Bon Kalindo after being stopped at Machinga Road block.

Kalindo arrest come a few weeks after Nyasa Times reported that police had obtained a warrant of arrest for the legislator.

The legislator could not be arrested since parliament was in session.

UTM publicity Director Joseph Chidanti Malunga confirmed the arrest of Kalindo.

“Yes he has been arrested and he is being taken to Zomba right now,” said Chidanti.

Insiders said government want to charge Kalindo on the recordings about the killing of people with albinism which implicated President Peter Mutharika and his aide Hetherwick Ntaba.

Mutharika recently commented on the recordings saying there are people who willing to testify on how were recorded.

The President said the recordings were part of a smear campaign.

Kalindo is also answering another case of insulting the President.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :