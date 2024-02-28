PS Gomani Chindevu says govt committed to good governance, transparency

Principal Secretary (PS) for the Ministry of Local Government, National Unity and Culture, Dr. Elizabeth Gomani Chindebvu, says the government remains committed to the adherence and promotion of good governance and transparency in the public sector.

Chindebvu was speaking during the official opening of the National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE) National Training and Planning Workshop in Lilongwe on Monday.

She said the passing of the passing of the Access to Information Act in 2016 is evidence of the government’s commitment to ensuring that public sector players are discharging their duties in a transparent and accountable manner.

“Again government has also made efforts on public participation in some policy formulation. Issues of national interest are subject to consultations at different levels of society. [Additionally], the Ministry of Local Government, Unity and Culture, through the decentralization policy, engages Malawaians on development and topical issues of interest, thus enhancing local governance in Malawi. This way, the local governments and communities are empowered to participate in decision-making processes on issues that directly affect them,” said the PS.

Chindebvu stated that the government is doing all this because it believes that easy access of public information and public participation consultations are key in the promotion of transparency and accountability.

She, however, admitted that there are still gaps, which Malawians need to fill to ensure smooth participation of citizens in decision-making processes.

The PS observed that the majority of women, the youth and other disadvantaged groups, including persons with disabilities and others, are not given enough chance to participate in decision-making processes both at the national as well as the grassroots levels.

“This is an issue that needs to be critically looked at, as it deters the development agenda the Government of Malawi has put in place. Our long-term development plan, the Malawi 2063, cannot bear its fruits if people are left out and do not participate in issues that have a bearing on their lives. The realization of the Malawi 2063 relies on the participation of citizens, especially, women, the youth and all other sectors of the society that are marginalized and disadvantaged.

“It is, therefore, pleasing to learn that through the Boma Lathu Programme, NICE will be offering support to the delivery of Civic Education and increasing participation particularly of women, youths and other disadvantaged groups. Much as the overall objective of the Boma Lathu Programme is to contribute to the strengthening of governance and the social contract in Malawi, NICE is specifically expected to focus on the marginalised groups, as I have stated earlier. We are, therefore, pleased to know that this project augurs well with NICE’s Strategic Plan (2021-2026), which in its Strategic Pillars, mentions public active participation in decision-making processes and the creation of citizen demand for governance,” said Chindebvu.

Meanwhile, Chindebvu has applauded NICE for the work it has done in the past prior to the Boma Lathu Programme.

She said the fact that the European Union has trusted NICE to build up on the gains of the previous project on governance speaks volumes about the confidence that the EU has in the Board, Management, and the staff present here.

She also thanked the European Union in Malawi for being a partner in Malawi’s development for a very long time.

“The EU has been there for technical and financial support on governance issues and we are very grateful. They are a partner we always count on as far as governance is concerned in Malawi,” she said.

