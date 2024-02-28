CSEC supports KUHES with MK56m worth books

Civil Society Education Coalition (CSEC), in partnership with United Kingdom-based charity Book Aid International, on Tuesday donated 220 books worth MK56 million to the Lilongwe campus of Kamuzu University of Health Sciences (KUHES).

Speaking after the donation, CSEC Executive Director, Benedicto Kondowe, said the coalition believes that effective learning and teaching can only be guaranteed with availability of requisite teaching and learning materials.

“The shortage of books in learning institutions cannot be overemphasized. Government has actually appealed to other stakeholders to come in and support if at all we are to achieve delivery of quality education in this country.

“Our support falls within the Malawi 2063 vision that hinges on human capital development, redefining that our path to achieving national development is only possible if we have prerequisite skills that can drive the national agenda,” Kondowe said.

Geoffrey Chikhozo, Assistant Registrar for Administration at KUHES-Lilongwe, commended CSEC for the donation, saying it is timely and added up to book stocks in the institution’s library.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!