Public Alert: Dr. Michael Usi Dismisses Fake Facebook Page Bearing his Name, Issues Stern Warning to Followers

Vice President of the Republic of Malawi and President of the Odya Zake Alibe Mulandu Party, Dr. Michael Usi, has sounded the alarm over a fraudulent Facebook page operating under his name, warning Malawians to stop following it immediately.

In a strongly worded statement released on Tuesday, September 30, Dr. Usi dismissed the page as fake and cautioned the public that anyone who chooses to engage with it “does so at their own risk and peril.”

“This page is fraudulent and does not belong to me, nor does it represent me in any capacity,” Dr. Usi declared. He stressed that he has no official Facebook page or account at present and that Malawians must treat any content from the impersonating account as false, misleading, and dangerous.

The Vice President revealed that some unsuspecting citizens have already been duped by the page, which has been spreading lies and sowing confusion. He confirmed that he has reported the matter to Facebook and to relevant law enforcement agencies, with investigations now underway.

“Until I establish an official online presence, the public must remain vigilant and refuse to be deceived by fraudulent schemes of this nature,” Dr. Usi urged.

The rise of fake accounts impersonating political leaders has become a serious problem in Malawi, undermining trust and fueling misinformation. Dr. Usi’s uncompromising warning is both a confirmation of the fraudulent activity and a call to action for Malawians to protect themselves from online deception.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :