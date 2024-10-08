Puma Energy Malawi affirms commitment to support next generation of aviation professionals

Puma Energy Malawi has affirmed its commitment to supporting the next generation of aviation professionals in Malawi.

The company has since announced its partnership with the Phantom Aviation Association and has committed to donate K90, 539, 323 to support its goal of fostering the next generation of aviation professionals.

The Phantom Aviation Association is a non-profit organisation dedicated to growing Malawi’s aviation sector.

Puma Energy Malawi will also become the headline sponsor of this year’s airshow in partnership with the Phantom Aviation Association, which brought together over 6,000 attendees to experience the wonders of aviation last year.

Malawi’s aviation industry has grown rapidly post-Covid with room for further expansion in both regional and domestic connectivity.

Tourism contributes 7.7% to Malawi’s GDP and is considered an important growth catalyst, according to the 2019 Travel and Tourism Competitiveness Index, and according to a report published by www.reportlinker.com , Malawi’s tourism revenue is projected to hit US$260 million by 2028, up from approximately US$220 million in 2023.

This growth represents an average annual increase of 2.7%. Since the turn of the century, the Malawian tourism sector has experienced an average annual growth rate of 4.7%. These figures underscore the nation’s rising appeal as a travel destination and the sector’s expanding contribution to the economy.

“The Phantom Aviation Association has since 2022 played a leading role in shining a spotlight on the aviation industry of Malawi. The aviation sector is critical for the country’s connectivity, economic development and tourism,” said Zwelithini Mlotshwa, newly appointed General Manager of Puma Energy Malawi.

“We are pleased to be supporting the next generation of aviation professionals and contributing to the growth of the economy through our investments in the fuel sector.”

In her remarks, Senior First Officer Lusekelo Mwenifumbo said Phantom Aviation Association works towards bridging the skills gap in the aviation sector by providing information and resources to young people interested in pursuing aviation careers.

“It’s only through collaborating with our government agencies, the Department of Civil Aviation and now Puma Energy that are we able to promote and grow the aviation industry in Malawi,” said Mwenifumbo.

Puma Energy Malawi serves the country’s two international airports, Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe, the main gateway to Malawi, and Chileka International Airport, Blantyre.

Both airports are equipped with modern refuellers, which incorporate state-of-the-art quality control technology such as electronic water detection systems. Key airline partners include Malawi Airlines, the national carrier, Ethiopian Airlines, Airlink and Nyasa Express.

The company continues to enhance its aviation operations and embrace a sustainable future. A key initiative is the development of a first-of-its-kind digital billing system, expected to launch by the end of 2024.

This system will provide airline customers with instant billing details to each airline’s respective headquarters on a real time basis as the fuel is uplifted into the aircraft, improving transparency and convenience.

Puma Energy is a leading global energy business, safely providing energy across six continents in 48 countries. Our downstream business segments include fuels, aviation, lubricants, LPG, and bitumen.

We have over 3,000 retail sites globally, a network of bitumen terminals and we are present in 108 airports. Our purpose is energising communities to help drive growth and prosperity by sustainably serving our customers’ needs in high-potential countries around the world.

