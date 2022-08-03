Queens speaks on New Zealand loss

Malawi National Netball Team attributed to the team’s 60-49 loss to New Zealand to injury.

Malawi gave the second-highest ranked team a good run for their as they matched them pound for pound in the first two quarters.

Led by Australia-based Mwawi Kumwenda, Malawi started on a high note to finish the first quarter trailing 13-15. In the second quarter, they also put up a big fight to go for half time trailing 33-28.

In the third quarter, the Queens coach Peace Chawinga-Kaluwa substituted Kumwenda for Joyce Mvula, after she missed a couple of scoring chances. But this did not stop the Silver Ferns, who lost to Malawi during the 2018 Commonwealth Games to maintain the momentum by winning the quarter comprehensively 51-39.

It was difficult for the Queens to comeback as fatigue had caught up with to lose 60-49 at the end of the game.

An injury to Takondwa-Lwazi who is in top form on her comeback from maternity leave, worsened Malawi’s cause.

“I thank the girls for the spirited performance. In the first and second quarters we played very well but, due to some injury problems we had, we were forced to make some changes that resulted in disturbing our planned combinations.

“All in all, it’s all good and I hope we will continue our hardwork as we rest in preparation of our next assignment.”

Malawi lost to Commonwealth Games netball champions England 66-41 in their opening match on Saturday before recovering to beat Northern Ireland.

They are expected to play Trinidad &Tobago tomorrow and Uganda on Thursday. In their last Group match.

