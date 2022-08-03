Parliament passes Bill to retire judges at age 70

Supreme Court and High Court judges will now retire at the age of 70 following the passing of a Bill in Parliament which has removed the retirement age limit from 65.

This is subject to the assenting of the Bill into law by President Dr Lazarus Chakwera.

Parlimenterians passed the Bill on Tuesday.

The bill, number 32 of 2022 Courts Act Amendment Bill, will also see the establishment of the much awaited Financial Crimes Courts Division of the High Court to be handling corruption cases, among others.

During the debate, some opposition lawmakers argued that increased retirement age should also apply to judges only but all civil servants .

Justice Minister Titus Mvalo said at the age of 65, judges have more experience and wisdom which should not be just disposed off through retirement, when it can be properly used.

He further argued that other countries within the SADC region have their judges retiring at 70 or 75.

