Political parties fail to disclose source of funding as legislators push for law amendment

Members of parliament on Tuesday were pushing for the amendment of Political Parties Act to force political parties reveal their source of funding.

This comes as some section of society accused UTM of buying a fleet of vehicles whose funding is kept under wraps.

According to Justice Minister Titus Mvalo, the Political Parties Act demands that a Political party discloses every donation exceeding K1 million from an individual and any donation exceeding K2 million from any organization.

Mvalo said no political party in the country has made the disclosure to the Registrar of Political parties.

Mvalo said this is a criminal offense and party secretary generals can be penalized with K10 million fine and jailed for five years.

Mvalo has since expressed need to review and strengthen the law to address campaign handouts which are prohibited in the Act.

But Lilian Patel Member of Parliament for Mangochi South has proposed need to amend the Act more especially on the handouts.

