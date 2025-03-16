Quizzes Sharpen Minds: Schools Use Competitions as Launchpad for Exam Success

The Northern Education Division (NED) has hailed quiz competitions as a powerful tool to sharpen learners’ academic skills and boost their performance ahead of national examinations.

Speaking to Nyasa Times on Friday during the finals of the Mzuzu City Malawi Secondary School Headteachers Association (MASSHA) Quiz Competition, Chief Quality Assurance Officer Sam Hobbie Tembo underscored the role such contests play in reinforcing classroom learning.

“These competitions challenge students to put theory into practice. They inspire critical thinking, collaboration, and self-confidence—all crucial ingredients for excelling in national exams,” said Tembo at Chibavi Secondary School, where Luwinga Secondary School edged out Mzuzu Government Secondary School in a nail-biting contest, winning 32 to 26 points.

Tembo commended Mzuzu City headteachers for taking the initiative.

“As a division, one of our key focus areas is improving teaching and learning, and this is exactly the type of activity that enriches that goal,” he added.

Mzuzu City MASSHA President Nellie Chipeta Mhone echoed the sentiment, highlighting how quiz preparation pushes learners to go the extra mile.

“These competitions drive students to read widely and prepare intensively, which directly benefits their exam readiness. This year we even saw a Community Day Secondary School knock out a City Day Secondary School—evidence of how seriously students are taking this,” she said.

For Luwinga Secondary School’s captain, Abel Ngulube, the victory was personal.

“Finishing third last year pushed us to work even harder. Winning feels incredible, and I hope my teammates will keep up the momentum and defend the title next year,” Ngulube said, beaming with pride.

Katoto Secondary School, last year’s champions, were ousted in the semi-finals by Kwakupokera Community Day Secondary School, who went on to secure third place. Meanwhile, Mzuzu Government Secondary School remains runners-up for the second year in a row.

As Luwinga Secondary School celebrates its rise to the top, education stakeholders are hoping the lessons learned through this competition will translate into success when learners sit for their national exams.

