Minister Chithyola Donates 6,000 Bags of Maize to Constituents Amid Food Shortage

Kasungu South’s Member of Parliament and Minister of Finance, Simplex Chithyola Banda, on Sunday donated 6,000 bags of maize worth K21 million to vulnerable households in his constituency, stepping in as the region grapples with food insecurity caused by last year’s devastating dry spell.

Addressing thousands gathered at the distribution event, Chithyola said the donation was a response to the hunger crisis affecting many families who harvested little due to the erratic weather.

“Today, 3,000 people have each received a bag of maize. Earlier, on January 1st—my birthday—we distributed another 3,000 bags. In total, we’ve reached 6,000 households,” Chithyola announced. “This maize was produced locally at Namuleri Farm, where we harvested over 10,000 bags last season. We are not just talking about food security, we are acting on it.”

Chithyola lauded President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera for his efforts to strengthen Malawi’s food security, urging his constituents to rally behind Chakwera for a second term.

“We must celebrate that Malawi is in steady hands. This is why, as your MP, I stand here today, not just distributing maize but calling on you to support President Chakwera in the coming elections,” Chithyola declared.

He further urged local farmers to embrace irrigation farming to break the cycle of dependency on rain-fed agriculture.

“We’ve already planted 20 hectares of maize under irrigation and aim to expand to 50 hectares. The plan is to have multiple harvests—May, July, and November—before the next rainy season begins,” he said. “It is possible to grow enough food and be self-reliant.”

Senior Chief Santhe applauded Chithyola’s intervention, calling it “timely and life-saving,” while Traditional Authority Chidzuma hailed the donation as a demonstration of true leadership.

Kasungu MCP District Chairperson, Charles Banda, echoed the sentiment, saying, “Kasungu is fortunate to have an MP like Chithyola Banda, who steps up when his people need him most.”

As hunger bites across many parts of Malawi, Chithyola’s move underscores the critical role of grassroots leadership in cushioning communities from the country’s growing food crisis.

