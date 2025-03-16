UTM to Erect Memorial Pillar at Chikangawa, Dismisses Age Limit Bill Allegations

In a bold declaration, UTM’s National Campaign Director, Maquenda Chunga, announced on Sunday that the party is spearheading plans to immortalize its late leader, Dr. Saulos Chilima, by erecting a memorial pillar at the tragic Chikangawa plane crash site.

Addressing a charged crowd at Katoto Secondary School Ground in Mzuzu, Chunga revealed that UTM is in the final stages of seeking the Chilima family’s blessing to proceed with the construction.

“We owe our existence as a party to Dr. Chilima. His vision is what gave birth to UTM, and we are determined to honor his legacy where his life was tragically cut short. Talks with his family are ongoing, and once we receive the green light, the memorial at Chikangawa will stand,” Chunga declared, sparking emotional applause.

But it was Chunga’s next remarks that set the political tone ablaze.

Firmly pushing back against swirling rumors, Chunga refuted claims that UTM is secretly backing the contentious age limit bill.

“Let me make this crystal clear: UTM has no fingerprints on that bill. Our President, Dr. Dalitso Kabambe, is not sponsoring, endorsing, or tolerating such undemocratic machinations. We are ready to compete fairly in any race. Whoever emerges as the candidate, we will rally behind them and win,” Chunga shot back, dismissing the allegations as political sabotage.

Taking the podium later, UTM President Dr. Dalitso Kabambe didn’t mince words, accusing President Lazarus Chakwera’s administration of betraying Malawians.

“This government is drowning in corruption while ordinary Malawians are suffocating under the unbearable cost of living,” Kabambe charged, fueling murmurs of discontent among the audience.

The party’s publicity secretary, Felix Njawala, took aim at law enforcement, accusing the police of being complicit in political interference during last week’s violent clashes in Mzuzu.

“The police abandoned professionalism. They became pawns, unleashing teargas on peaceful protesters. That’s what ignited the chaos,” Njawala argued.

Meanwhile, UTM presidential advisor Dr. Mathews Mtumbuka lambasted Chakwera’s administration for its empty promises to the North.

“They pledged to build Mbelwa University, upgrade Orton Chirwa International Airport, and rehabilitate the M1 road, yet here we are—no development, just broken promises. Give Kabambe a chance, and the North will finally rise,” Mtumbuka promised, as the crowd roared in agreement.

In a scathing attack, another Kabambe advisor, Patricia Kaliati, accused unnamed UTM senior members—particularly those once close to the late Chilima—of abandoning both the party and Chilima’s legacy too soon after his burial.

“Some people who stood beside him in life have now vanished in death. Where is their loyalty?” Kaliati questioned, leaving lingering tension in the air.

As UTM continues to mourn its founder and galvanize its base, the political battlefield appears more charged than ever—with questions of loyalty, legacy, and leadership hanging heavy over the Northern skies.

