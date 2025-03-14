“No One Will Build Malawi for Us” – Chakwera Challenges Graduates to Take Charge of Nation’s Future

President Lazarus Chakwera has urged the newly graduating Daeyang University students to embrace the spirit of hard work, perseverance, and continuous self-development if they want to make a difference in life.

President Chakwera made the remarks this morning when he presided over the 10th Graduation Ceremony for the award of Degrees at Daeyang University at Kanengo in the City of Lilongwe.

In his speech, President Chakwera celebrated the institution’s two-decade journey from a mere vision to a fully-fledged university, drawing parallels between its development and the path Malawi must take to achieve prosperity.

He advised the students to draw inspiration from the university’s growth, from a nursing college to a fully-fledged higher institution of learning.

“You must never underestimate how much you can accomplish over 10 years of consistent self-development and growth. No one is coming to build us a middle-income economy that is self-reliant and inclusively wealthy. It is an economy we must build ourselves to pass on to our children,” Chakwera said.

The Malawi leader explained that the country’s future prosperity depends on consistent effort, sacrifice, and strong partnerships. He urged graduates to embrace persistence and commitment, reminding them that no external force will build Malawi’s future economy—rather, it is their responsibility to be productive citizens.

The President also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening partnerships, particularly with South Korea, which has played a role in advancing education and leadership development in Malawi. On this note, Chakwera lauded South Korea’s contribution to education in Malawi, noting that over 40 Malawian students have benefited from scholarships to study there.

Taking his turn, Korean Ambassador to Malawi, Jae-Kyung Park, hailed the strong diplomatic bond that exists between the two countries.

As a symbolic gesture, the President invited graduates to join him in planting trees—representing the future leaders they are growing into and the sustainable development they must foster.

Daeyang is a Christian healthcare institution that was established in 2010 by the Miracle for Africa Foundation. Secretary to the President and Cabinet (SPC), Colleen Zamba, Higher Education Minister Dr. Jessie Kabwila, and several top government officials were also in attendance.

With this strong call to action, Chakwera’s message to Malawi’s youth is clear: the foundation has been laid, and it is now their turn to lead the country toward a prosperous future.

