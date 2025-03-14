Wildlife Criminal and Corruption Suspect Lin Yunhua Admits Sneaking Out of Prison with Help from Warders

Wildlife trafficker and money launderer Lin Yunhua stunned the court on Friday, March 14, 2025, by admitting that he routinely sneaked out of Maula Prison with the help of corrupt warders to access various services—including visiting his home and businesses.

Yunhua made the confession while entering a not-guilty plea to seven fresh charges of corruption and abuse of public office.

Appearing before Principal Resident Magistrate Rodrick Michongwe in Lilongwe, Yunhua, who required a Chinese interpreter, frequently interrupted proceedings. He insisted that he never bribed any prison officers but was instead approached by them for favors, which led to them facilitating his unauthorized exits.

“I understand the charges, but I did not commit these offenses. The prison officers were the ones who sought my help and, in return, allowed me to leave the cell for various services, including purchasing water,” Yunhua told the court.

However, Magistrate Michongwe swiftly reminded him that the hearing was strictly for plea-taking and not for making arguments.

Following his plea of not guilty, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) principal legal and prosecutions officer Peter Sambani informed the court that the State is prepared to parade 10 witnesses to prove the charges against Yunhua.

The court has adjourned the case to April 8, 2025, when the prosecution will begin presenting its witnesses.

Yunhua, currently serving a 14-year jail term for wildlife crimes and money laundering, is facing two counts of corrupt practices with public officers and five counts of abuse of public office.

According to the charge sheet, while on remand in 2019, Yunhua allegedly offered MK30 million and pledged to complete the construction of a house for Maula Prison officer-in-charge Aaron Ganyavu Kaunda in exchange for engaging a magistrate to grant him a lighter sentence.

Even after his conviction, in 2022 and 2023, Yunhua allegedly continued manipulating prison officials, persuading them to let him leave prison to purchase farm inputs and other personal items, as well as visit his residence in Lilongwe’s affluent Area 9.

The ACB has charged Yunhua under Section 24 (2) of the Corrupt Practices Act for corrupt practices with public officers and under Section 25 B (2) for abuse of public office.

One of the most damning allegations is that Yunhua attempted to use MK30 million to bribe Maula Prison’s officer-in-charge, Aaron Ganyavu Kaunda, to influence High Court Judge Violet Chipao into reducing his sentence.

As the corruption case unfolds, it exposes the depths of rot within Malawi’s prison system, raising serious concerns about the ease with which convicted criminals can manipulate law enforcement for personal gain.

