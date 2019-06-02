Rainbow Paints increase netball league sponsorship to K10.5m
Southern Region Netball League (SRNL) breathed a sigh of relief after Rainbow Paints Limited increased this year’s sponsorship from K7.5 million to K10.5 million.
“We want to make sure that each and every year netball talent improves and we want to see more players going into the national team as well as signing deals with international teams.
“Last year, we promised to renovate and paint the court at Blantyre Youth Centre where all matches will take place and we are satisfied with the colourful turnout of the court,” he said.
According to Chiosa, this year the winning team would walk away with K1.2 million, second team K700, 000, third team K350, 000 while the remaining teams will walk away with amounts ranging from K300 000 to K120 000, respectively.
He said a surprise awaits the best player of the tournament.
