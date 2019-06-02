Rainbow Paints increase netball league sponsorship to K10.5m

Southern Region Netball League (SRNL) breathed a sigh of relief after Rainbow Paints Limited increased this year’s sponsorship from K7.5 million to K10.5 million.

Breaking the news at Blantyre Youth Centre on Saturday, Rainbow Paints Marketing Manager, Jangale Chiosa,said Rainbow Paints management felt duty-bound to support the game having been in partnership with the league since 2012.

Chiosa said Malawi national netball teams’ exploits at the international stage as well as sound management by the league’s administrators compelled the company to continue bankrolling the contest

“We want to make sure that each and every year netball talent improves and we want to see more players going into the national team as well as signing deals with international teams. “Last year, we promised to renovate and paint the court at Blantyre Youth Centre where all matches will take place and we are satisfied with the colourful turnout of the court,” he said. According to Chiosa, this year the winning team would walk away with K1.2 million, second team K700, 000, third team K350, 000 while the remaining teams will walk away with amounts ranging from K300 000 to K120 000, respectively. He said a surprise awaits the best player of the tournament.

Netball Association of Malawi general secretary, Carol Bapu hailed Rainbow for the sponsorship and urged other companies to follow suit.

Bapu said the country has a pool of talented netballers but the game lack sponsorship.

The launch was also spiced by friendly matches with Prison Sisters taking on Serenity while Kukoma Diamonds played Tigresses.

In the first game, Prison beat Serenity 48-31,while Diamonds clipped Tigresses 49-23.

