Raiply (Malawi) Limited to construct a mini-stadium at Mtangatanga Full Primary School in Mzimba

Malawi’s leading timber milling company, Raiply (Malawi) Limited, has announced plans to construct a mini-stadium at Mtangatanga Full Primary School as one way of promoting sports and youth welfare in Mzimba district.

The mini-stadium is also going to enhance and improve the standard of sports at the grassroots level, considering the increasing number of school zones around the Chikangawa Forest Reserve participating in the Raiply Football and Netball Trophy.

The company’s Chief Executive Officer, Khrishna Das, was speaking over the weekend during the finals of this year’s Raiply Football and Netball competition.

Das said the company is currently consulting stakeholders in order to develop Mtangatanga Full Primary School Ground into a model mini-stadium.

“We are engaging with all relevant stakeholders to transform Mtangatanga Primary School Ground into a model mini stadium that will motivate students to excel not only in academics but also in sports,” he said.

Primary Education Advisor (PEA) for Chikangawa Zone, Charles Phiri, welcomed the development and commended Raiply Malawi Limited for increasing the financial sponsorship for the competition to MK1 million this year.

Phiri stated that this development has significantly reduced the dropout rate among learners.

“The increased sponsorship has encouraged more schools to participate in the competition, leading to a notable decrease in the dropout rate among students in all the schools around the Chikangawa Forest Reserve,” he said.

But Phiri appealed to Raiply Malawi Limited to expand their provision of free tree seedlings to schools across the country.

He emphasised that this initiative would contribute to the future maintenance of school infrastructure.

In the football category, Mtangatanga Primary School emerged as the champions, defeating Bala Primary School 7-6 through post-match penalties after a 2-2 draw in regulation time.

In netball, Kathibi Primary School secured victory by beating Kajolwe Primary School with a score of 20 baskets to 15, becoming this year’s champion.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!