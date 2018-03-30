Ramadhan tips a Karonga United survival tactics in Malawi elite league

Mbeya city stars head coach Nswazirimo Ramadan has urged newly promoted TNM Super League side Karonga United to beef up their squad with defensive additions or else they risk being whipping boys.

The former Flames and Nyasa Big Bullets head coach said this in an interview with Nyasa Times following his sides 2-2 draw with Karonga United in an international club friendly played at the Karonga Stadium.

According to Ramadan, while admiring Karonga United’s work ethic and team spirit in their draw, their defending leaves a lot to be desired, hence must add more fire power at the back.

“Karonga are playing a nice brand of football , very pleasing for the eye but that alone will not be good enough in the top flight league if you have a very vulnerable defence against strong teams,” he warned.

He said the rookies must utilize the transfer market to add some experienced players to their ranks.

“We have seen Karonga United come in and out of the Super League but I feel this time around they have what it takes to avoid relegation especially with the use of Karonga stadium that’s a huge advantage to them,” said Ramadhan.

Ramadhan said he hopes Karonga will use their stadium as a fortress.

