Ntcheu Secondary School alumni to host fund-raising dinner at Capital Hotel April 7

Ntcheu Secondary School alumni are planning to host a fund-raising dinner on April, 7, 2018 at Capital Hotel in Lilongwe as one way of raising funds to improve the condition of the school.

Secretary of the alumni association, Emma Saka said, “As a group of former students, we visited the school and saw that there are a number of problems that the school is facing which include poor sanitation services and inadequate learning materials.”

According to the analysis that the team conducted at the school, there is need to install a solar water pump to the water tank which is not working at the moment and drill at least three boreholes to provide adequate and safe water to students and staff.

“The whole purpose of the event is to raise enough funds to assist in renovation of water sanitation services and buy more learning materials; we saw that the situation in classrooms is bad as form one students learn whilst sitting on the floor due to inadequate desks,” added Saka.

As former students, they thought it was vital to help the school so that it can create a safe and healthy environment for the learners.

The alumni raised MK4.5 million in the previous events which was used to rehabilitate a dysfunctional water tank.

The alumni are comprised of former students of Ntcheu Secondary School who are now working in different sectors of government, nongovernmental organisations and entrepreneurs.

‘’This upcoming dinner event is not for alumni of the school only but it is extended to wellwishers who are willing to support this good cause,’’ she said.

People should expect to be entertained; there will be dances, music and good food.

