Lawi, Namadingo spark Easter fireworks, as their 685 kilometer stretch walk begins

Some things looks impossible until they are done and it was never imaginable in this God given lifetime that two of the country’s insanely talented and gifted music icons would join hands and share the stage for a common purpose.

Dub it a clash of the titans or a ruthless musical invasion, but east or west, Lawi and Namadingo proclaim Easter is best home.

Their lyrical appeal, charismatic compositions and artistic excellence has won many a heart over the years.

Both are in a league of their own, a class that far much out out beats their youthful age since the music they brew makes those advanced in age nod overwhelmingly with appreciation.

Truth be said, their music is rich and diverse, thereby possessing a universal appeal. Their sound so unique is a language before a ululation anthem for the global village.

Lawi, real name Francis Phiri and Patience Namadingo, All new Namadingo if you so wish to call him, are in their first ever live concert collaboration.

The two music giants are from Good Friday invading Malawi, spreading the Easter jive with a highly billed gigs in all three regional cities; Mzuzu, Lilongwe and Blantyre on Friday, Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Both expectations and excitement are saturated in the atmosphere of the triapartite highway of this 685 kilometer stretch musical Pilgrim that is definitely set to conquer Malawi’s major cities.

While Namadingo has assembled his local based arsenal to embrace and grace this Easter gig of the titans, South African based Lawi landed in the country on Thursday with his battalion comprising troops from RSA, DRC, Nigeria and Angola among others.

Emmanuel Maliro, manager for the silky voiced Lawo, the Amaona Kuchedwa hitmaker said: “This is a must attend country wide concert. We have invested alot and people must be looking forward to witnessing an unforgettable experience music wise. The three lined up shows are a must go.”

“When two musical greats meet, it’s the patronage that enjoys maximum entertainment and a lasting artistic Impression.”

“Easter could not be any better musically like this, we are more than geared to give it all,” collaborated Namadingo’s Manager, an astute film director and well known TV personality Peter Mazunda.

All roads lead to Mzuzu Hotel, Bingu International Convention Centre and Comesa Hall in Mzuzu, Lilongwe and Blantyre respectively.

The Lawi and Namadingo effect is set to cause an exhilarating traffic jam and if you are not going there surely you will be going nowhere.

It is no secret that the two artists have had an amazing musical rise and both are fresh with immense excellent talent that has taken them far and wide, within and beyond.

The announcement of an official partnership of Lawi and Namadingo stepped up the game as it meant the beginning of a new era, a combination extravaganza of musical gladiators.

They have proved to be a dazzle, with competitive experience and the lined up Easter shows put up this duo face off to a shore test whose height of waves shall determine the magnitude of a musical sweep or whip.

