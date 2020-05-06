Ras Chikomeni second-time unlucky:  MEC rejects papers again to run for Malawi presidency

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has rejected Ras Chikomeni Chirwa’s nomination papers on Wednesday afternoon in preparation for fresh presidential elections.

Chikomeni was also rejected in the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections which were nullififed by the constitution Court.

Like in the previous nomination exercice, MEC rejected Chikoni because he did did not deposit the required nomination fee of K2 million nomination fee.

He also failed to collect required signatures for his nomination. MEC requires each candidate to collect ten signatures in each district.

Chikomeni Chirwa presented his papers with his mother Niness Kayengo, Chikomeni as a running mate.

The winning presidential candidate and running mate eventually become the country’s President and Vice-President, respectively.

Fact File:

The Mzuzu-based farmer and musician was born on October 1 1977 to Overton Hoho Chirwa and Nines Kayengi.

He was named Chikomeni by his grandfather who died days before he was born. His family believed that he was bewitched.

His mother is from Katowo Village Traditional Authority (T/A) Mwenemisuku in Chitipa while his father comes from Ehesheni Village T/A Chikuola Jere in mzimba.

Both parents were civil servants as his mother was a primary school teacher while his father was an agriculture officer.

He also believes that one plant of Industrial Hemp can emplpy 10 million people and he will legalise cultivation of the hemp.

Chikomeni revealed that he once owned six hectares of industrial hemp, but police arrested him for growing crop.

