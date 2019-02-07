Ras Chikomeni sympathisers raise nomination fees through social media

February 7, 2019 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times

Sympathisers of Ras Chikomeni David Chirwa an independent  presidential candidate who failed to give the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) K2 million in nomination fees, have taken up in social media to raise the money for their candidate.

Ras Chikomeni can go back to MEC and present the papers again on Friday

At least there are five WhatsApp groups which have been created to raise the needed K2 million for the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) nomination fees.

Ras Chikomeni told Jane Ansah and other MEC officials on Wednesday that he has failed to raise the K2 million for the nomination fees because he was too poor to do so.

He also failed to amass 10 endorsement signatures from each district, saying he was too poor to go across the country to get the needed signatures.

Ansah on Wednesday gave Chikomeni another chance, to get back to the Cimesa hall in Blantyre 48 hours after he was sent back with the bank receipt of the K2 million and the needed signatures.

This means Ras Chikomeni is expected back to the nomination papers hall on Friday when President Peter Mutharika is also expected to present his nomination papers.

