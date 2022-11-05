Ras Kansengwa appeals for K5m assistance towards medical treatment 

Malawi iconic photographer, Ras Peter Kansengwa needs K5 million towards his medical treatment to an illness which is badly affecting his legs and his sight since March, 2022.

He has since sounded an SOS to the well-wishing public to contribute towards the cost of his treatment, saying he has been seen to by a number of dignified hospitals in the country, which include Nkhoma Mission and Kamuzu Central Hospital in Lilongwe — but his condition still is getting worse.

In an interview on Wednesday in Lilongwe, Ras Kansengwa said both the medications and a need for frequent medical checkups proved to be costly for him as the illness is greatly affecting his life and his profession as a photographer.

“Currently, I have been prescribed to a medication which cost at least K60,000 a week and I am supposed to see the doctor frequently for checkups. So, the fact that the illness has sternly affected my work, I am unable to finance for my own treatment and that is why I am calling for help.”

Kansengwa, who became a huge public celebrity through posting exciting pictures on social media, emphasized that he prays that the well-wishers can come forth and support him in time, because he fears losing his mobility and sight completely.

“If I completely lose my sight and mobility today, that will mean forcefully ending my career for good and I don’t even think I can be able to survive this life,” he said.

Concerned with Kansengwa’s health status, a group of Lilongwe-based certified fitness trainers — calling themselves Lilongwe Fitness Fanatics — has in partnership with Chibiso Motors organized a Reggae dancehall aerobics to fundraise for the K5 million.

The event is expected to take place at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe on Saturday, November 5, from 6am and one of the organizers, Ishmael Makawa said they have decided to do this fundraiser to honour Kansengwa’s great work he has put out in the past years as a photo journalist.

“Until his illness, Kansengwa has been one of our players in fitness industry,” he said. “His great work in photography has earned him a lot of respect and he is such a role model among photo journalists in the country.

“So we wanted to honour the great work he has already accomplished in his career.”

Makawa emphasized that the event was expected to be spiced with a number of activities which include reggae dancehall music feast.

“People will be exposed to a new experience on this particular day, which apart from reggae music performances by artists such as Haxi Mumba and Carlos Simwaka, there will also be aerobics dance exercise and many other activities,” he said, adding that people are expected to contribute a minimum of K2,000 per head for participation.

