Rayoni under attack: False sanctions claims threaten Malawi’s aviation credibility

Rayoni Tourism Airline (RTA) has strongly dismissed a wave of sensational reports linking it to Iran sanctions breaches, describing the claims as false, reckless and damaging—not only to the company but to Malawi’s international aviation reputation.

In a detailed press statement released this week, RTA accused several online platforms, including Middle East Forum, Platform for Investigative Journalism (PIJ Malawi) and others, of publishing unverified and misleading allegations that the airline had acquired aircraft for resale to Iran’s Mahan Air—an entity under international sanctions.

RTA says no such transaction ever existed.

At the centre of the controversy are claims that RTA purchased four Airbus A340-600 aircraft and intended to sell them to Mahan Air through Malawi’s aircraft registry. The airline flatly rejects this narrative, stating that the aircraft in question were never purchased, no payments were made, and lease negotiations were never concluded.

“There was no acquisition, no concluded lease, no sale, and no involvement whatsoever with Mahan Air,” the company said, describing the reports as speculative fiction presented as fact.

The airline also dismissed allegations that it is being used as a “front” to bypass sanctions or that it operates under the name Flytech Aviation Group, saying there is no legal, operational or corporate link between RTA and any such entity. Claims that aircraft had already been marked with Malawi registration codes were also described as entirely fabricated.

More troubling, according to RTA, is the tone and timing of the reporting. One publication alleged that the airline’s managing director had “pulled Malawi into a global sanctions storm,” a claim RTA says amounts to gross character assassination and defamation.

RTA says journalists behind the stories were formally informed that the matter was already before the High Court of Malawi and were advised—professionally and in writing—to wait for judicial determination before publishing. Despite this, the outlets proceeded to publish what the airline calls “sensational and damaging inaccuracies.”

The consequences, RTA warns, are not abstract. The false reports have already put at risk legitimate aviation business, including the possible cancellation of two aircraft leases secured for regional and domestic operations—projects that would have generated foreign exchange, skilled jobs and aviation capacity for Malawi.

“For a country struggling with forex shortages and seeking to position itself as a credible aviation and investment destination, this kind of reporting is not just irresponsible—it is economically harmful,” said a source familiar with the matter.

RTA clarified that Malawi was selected as a base for aircraft selling and leasing because of its registry framework, and that the company had only entered into a management services agreement with aircraft owners—an arrangement common in the global aviation industry and fully lawful.

Legal experts say the case raises serious questions about journalistic standards, especially when allegations touching on international sanctions, national reputation and private enterprise are published without evidence or balance.

RTA says its legal team has already initiated action against the individuals and institutions responsible and will require them to prove every allegation in court.

As the matter heads for judicial scrutiny, the airline maintains that facts—not speculation—will prevail. Until then, the case stands as a stark reminder of how unverified reporting can endanger businesses, undermine investor confidence and drag an entire country into controversies it does not deserve.

