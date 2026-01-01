Bushiri’s Historic Crossover in Lilongwe Draws Global Crowds as En Chihana and Colleen Zamba Lead the Night of Victory

In what was easily one of the most talked-about spiritual gatherings of the year, Second Vice President Enock Kanzingeni Chihana and former Secretary to the Office of the President and Cabinet Colleen Zamba were seen among thousands of worshippers from around the world at Prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s electrifying “Night of Victory” crossover prayers at the AHL Auditorium in Lilongwe. The historic event, which attracted a sea of believers united in song and supplication, brought together families and faith seekers shoulder to shoulder, all longing for blessings and spiritual renewal in the year ahead.

For more than a decade, Prophet Shepherd Bushiri — the founder of Enlightened Christian Gathering (also known as ECG-The Jesus Nation Church) — has made the annual crossover night a signature moment for Christians across Africa and beyond. Long before this year’s Lilongwe gathering, Bushiri’s crossover nights were legendary in South Africa, especially at the iconic FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, where he drew crowds exceeding 110,000 worshippers repeatedly, transforming New Year’s Eve into a global spiritual phenomenon.

Those South African crossover events were more than religious services; they became cultural milestones — multitudes coming not only to pray but to witness a movement that transcended borders and spiritual traditions. ECG’s crossovers were billed as nights of deliverance, victory and transformation, with followers traveling from across continents to be part of the experience.

This year’s Night of Victory carried that legacy into Malawi’s capital — a city that pulsed with joyful expectation as worshippers from dozens of countries lifted their voices in unison. From heartfelt cries for forgiveness to bold declarations for prosperity and health in the coming year, the atmosphere electrified AHL Auditorium long into the night.

Among the dignitaries at the event, Second Vice President Enock Chihana, accompanied by his wife, Tadala Hannah Chihana, stood as a powerful symbol of national unity in faith at a time when faith-based gatherings increasingly draw both spiritual seekers and public figures.

Colleen Zamba’s presence underscored the crossover’s blend of spiritual aspiration and public influence — a moment where politics, leadership, and prayer converged on a global stage.

As believers embraced one another and pressed into prayer, the crossover delivered not just promises of blessings but a testament to the enduring pull of Bushiri’s vision — from packed stadiums in South Africa to the heart of Malawi’s capital, where hope and worship became one on a night unlike any other.

